Washington has the nation’s most expensive gasoline, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to keep folks from driving this holiday weekend. AAA predicts record travel for the July Fourth holiday, with Washingtonians expected to take 897,495 automobile trips by car — up 2.1% from last year.

Nationwide, AAA projects 50.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, setting a new national record for the holiday. AAA defines the Independence Day holiday travel period as the five-day period from Friday, June 30, to Tuesday, July 4.

Expect some heavy traffic if you’re planning to be on the road during this time. You can also try to plan around the congestion. Here are the worst-of-the-worst predicted traffic scenarios you should avoid over the extended weekend, if possible.

If you can, steer clear of Interstate 90 heading east from Seattle to Ellensburg on Friday at 3 p.m. — that is expected to be the worst congestion among popular destinations in the Seattle area over the holiday weekend, according to INRIX, a Kirkland-based traffic data and car technology company. INRIX predicts a 43% increase from normal traffic times on that route Friday afternoon.

If you’re celebrating the holiday in Ocean Shores, try not to return to Seattle early Tuesday afternoon — it will be nearly as bad as Friday traffic to Ellensburg. INRIX predicts a 42% increase from normal traffic times returning from Ocean Shores on Tuesday, with peak congestion around 1 p.m.

The third-worst time and place to be for local motorists shows that heavy congestion could extend well beyond the weekend: On Wednesday around 5 p.m., traffic on the return to trip to Seattle from Ellensburg is expected to be 35% above normal.

If you’re heading to Portland for July Fourth, try not to be on Interstate 5 on Friday early in the afternoon. That trip will have the fourth-largest increase from normal traffic times, with peak congestion expected at 1 p.m.

There is a tie for the fifth-worst local traffic headache this weekend. INRIX predicts two routes will be 32% above normal levels: Heading north from Seattle to Bellingham on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., and heading west from Seattle to Ocean Shores on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also offers a real-time map on its website that shows how traffic is flowing and where there have been collisions or road closures.

AAA expects a record 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations across the nation, an increase of 2.4% over 2022. But unlike Washington, in most places gas prices are well below what they were one year ago.

In Washington, the average gas price was around $4.99 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Nationally, gas is hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.