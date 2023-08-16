If you had the money to live wherever you wanted, would you stay in the Seattle area, or would you move somewhere else?

I thought it would be fun to see where some of the most affluent King County residents who moved away chose to relocate. To find out, I turned to the most recent county-to-county migration data from the Internal Revenue Service, which is for the 2020-to-2021 period.

This period, of course, marks the early days of the pandemic and the rise of remote work, which certainly had an impact on migration patterns. Some people chose to relocate from dense, urban areas to more rural places.

The data includes the aggregate income and number of movers, which allowed me to calculate an average income. I ranked the top 15 destinations for King County movers based on average income.

I imagined the wealthiest King County expats might have chosen to go somewhere sunny and warm, and some did. But the destination with the highest average income is colder than the Seattle area: Summit County, Utah, which is just east of Salt Lake City.

Despite being chillier than King County, it is a very nice place to live, especially if you like skiing. This mountainous county includes Park City, the famous ski resort destination, which is also the wealthiest place in Utah. Twenty-five households made the move from King to Summit, with an average income of $526,000.

Another chic ski-resort area also made the list, in the No. 4 spot: Blaine County, Idaho, which is home to Sun Valley. It’s the state’s wealthiest county and is even where the annual conference informally known as “summer camp for billionaires” is held. Fifty-two King County households now call Blaine County home, and they averaged $303,000 in income.

Something to keep in mind here is that average income figures can be skewed upward by extremely high earners, which is why I prefer to use a median figure when possible. In this case, I could only calculate an average with the data provided.

Another thing to note: In order to protect individual privacy, the IRS only provides migration data for counties to which at least 20 filers from another county moved. So our list of top destinations by average income doesn’t include any counties which attracted fewer than 20 households from King County.

No. 2 on our list — Union County, N.J. — just made the cutoff, with 20 new households from King, and with an average income of $479,000. Union County, which is near New York City, includes some of New Jersey’s wealthiest towns. Even so, the average income of King County movers here is significantly higher than the average for other wealthy New Jersey counties, so it seems likely that one or two extremely high-income households skewed the figure upward for Union County.

Three other affluent suburban counties of big East Coast cities made the top 15: Montgomery County, Pa., near Philadelphia; Arlington County, Va., outside of Washington, D.C.; and Essex County, Mass., just north of Boston.

The wealthy also like sunshine and beaches, and that helped make Miami-Dade County, Fla., No. 3 on the list. It’s also one of the nation’s 10 most-populous counties, with more than 2.6 million people. Miami-Dade drew 222 households from King County, with an average income of $388,000.

Florida appears four times in the top 15, more than any other state. It’s worth noting that, like Washington, the Sunshine State has no income tax, which is likely a consideration for many more affluent movers from King County. The other Florida counties on the list are Orange, Palm Beach and Broward.

Texas is another state that has no income tax, and Dallas County also made the top 15. Like Miami-Dade, Dallas is among the 10 most-populous U.S. counties. It drew 360 households from King County, with an average income of $245,000. And if those folks wanted warmer weather than they were used to in Seattle, they certainly got that this summer.

One more destination in a state with no income tax made the list: Williamson County, Tenn., in the fast-growing Nashville area. Ninety-seven households from King County, with an average income of $264,000, relocated to Williamson, which is Tennessee’s wealthiest county.

Surprisingly, San Mateo is the only California county to make the list. This wealthy Bay Area county, home to many tech companies, attracted 259 King County households with an average income of $235,000.

Not all wealthy people who left King County gave up on Washington. Two of our own counties made the top 15. Picturesque San Juan County drew 211 King County households, with an average income of $232,000. And Skagit County attracted 549 King County households, more than any other on the list, with an average income of $218,000.

By far, the greatest number of people who leave King County go to either Snohomish or Pierce counties, and typically, they’re doing it in part because King County housing is too expensive. As you’d expect, they’re not as wealthy.

The average income of a household that moved from King to Snohomish was $116,000, and the average for a household that moved to Pierce was $83,000.