Washington has the highest gasoline prices in the nation, and the Seattle metro area has the highest gasoline prices in Washington. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular was $5.09 in the Seattle area as of July 20, which was the highest average among Washington’s 14 metro areas.

It raises the question, how much have high gas prices affected how people drive? A new survey shows Seattle at the top of major metro areas for the percentage of folks who have changed the way they get around.

About 46% of Seattle-area adults — a projected 1.4 million people — said they have changed their driving behavior in one or more ways in the past week because of the high cost of gas.

This data comes from the Census Bureau’s ongoing Household Pulse Survey, a national survey that includes a breakout for all 50 states plus the 15 largest metro areas (Seattle’s metro, which includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, just makes the cut at No. 15). The survey was conducted from June 28 to July 10. Washington replaced California as the state with the highest gas prices on June 20.

Among the 15 largest U.S. metros, Seattle tied with Phoenix for the highest share of adults who have modified their driving behaviors in some fashion because of the cost of gasoline. It isn’t clear to me why the percentage is as high in Phoenix, where the average cost for a gallon of regular gas was a lot lower than Seattle — around $3.90 on July 20, according to AAA. But that is still higher than the national average, which was $3.58, and on average, incomes are lower in Phoenix than Seattle.

The New York City metro area had the lowest percentage of adults who said they’ve changed their driving behaviors, at just 28%. I imagine that is at least partly because of the relatively high number of New Yorkers who don’t own a car — needless to say, you can’t change your driving habits if you don’t drive.

Advertising

Statewide, around 50% of Washington adults said they had modified their driving behaviors in the past week because of the cost of gas. That ranked Washington third among the states after Utah and Idaho. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Washington was $4.93 on July 20, according to AAA. Gas was about a dollar cheaper than that in Utah and Idaho, but still well above the national average.

Among those Seattle-area adults who said they changed their driving behaviors, the largest number — a projected 915,000 — said they didn’t take a trip because of the cost of gas. An additional 766,000 said they had combined trips, and 380,000 said they’d used alternative means of transportation.

Even with the sky-high cost of gas in the Seattle area, 36.5% of local adults — that’s a projected 1.1 million people — said they hadn’t changed their driving habits in the past week as a result. An additional 18% of survey respondents did not answer the question, and I suspect a significant number are folks who do not own a car.

As you would expect, people with lower incomes have changed their driving behaviors more than affluent people. The difference is stark. In the Seattle area, 70% of those with a household income of less than $50,000 have changed their driving behaviors, compared with just 33% of those making $200,000 or more.

Interestingly, the survey shows that a higher percentage of Seattle-area women have altered their habits than men, 53% compared with 39%.

The Household Pulse Survey is an experimental product of the U.S. Census Bureau, in conjunction with other federal agencies. Unlike other census products, which have a long lag time, the Household Pulse Survey provides near-real-time data. The program was initiated in 2020 in response to the pandemic. It was intended to help inform officials and policymakers about the impacts of the pandemic on communities across the country, and to provide data to aid in a post-pandemic recovery.