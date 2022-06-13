For many folks, the best thing about living in Seattle is undeniable: Close proximity to some of the nation’s most spectacular hiking.

Over the past decade, hiking has surged in popularity, not just in Seattle, but across the nation. When pandemic lockdowns took hold, hiking — considered a relatively safe outdoor activity — continued growing more popular.

New 2022 data from market research firm Nielsen shows that a record 40% of Seattle-area adult residents — that’s nearly 1.3 million people — have gone hiking in the past 12 months.

Nielsen conducted surveys for this data release from March 2021 to January 2022, surveying about 2,900 people in the Seattle metro area, which includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The area has a combined 18-and-older population of about 3.2 million.

The number of Seattle-area hikers has greatly increased since 2010, when only about one-quarter of Seattle-area adults (fewer than 700,000 people) had been hiking in the past year. The data shows that the biggest change in hiking popularity happened between 2015 and 2016, when participation jumped from 28% to 35%.

While it’s great that more people are enjoying excursions into nature, and hiking can benefit both physical and mental health, there is a downside. Overuse of trails has increased their degradation, which in turn has had negative impacts including soil erosion and vegetation damage. The American Hiking Society urges hikers to practice a “Leave No Trace” approach during their visits to the wilderness.

In the Seattle area, 53% of 18- to 34-year-olds say they’ve been hiking in the past 12 months. There’s a modest drop to 46% among 35- to 49-year-olds. But among those us who are 50 and older, and whose knees may have seen better days, only 28% had been hiking in the past year.

The millennial generation’s interest in outdoor recreation has been a big part of hiking’s surge in popularity. Maybe some millennial hikers were inspired by the 2012 bestseller “Wild” by Portland author Cheryl Strayed, a memoir about hiking the Pacific Crest Trail (a film version was released in 2014). Social media has also likely contributed to the popularity of hiking among millennials and Gen Zers, many of whom share photos and videos of spectacular scenery on Instagram, TikTok and other platforms.

Nielsen data also shows that a racial gap exists in Seattle-area hikers, though it’s not a very big one. In the Seattle area, about 52% of white residents 18 to 49 have hiked in the past 12 months, compared with 45% of people of color in the same age range.

Seattle-area hikers are evenly split between men and women. Hiking was significantly more popular among those with a college degree, as well as among those employed in a white-collar profession.

The data suggests that connecting with nature through hiking may increase environmental awareness. Seattle-area hikers were 42% more likely to donate money or time to an environmental cause than the total adult population. Hikers were also more likely to engage in other environmentally friendly activities (such as using alternative transportation, buying eco-friendly products, etc.).

To compare how popular hiking is across the nation, we have to look back to an earlier 2021 release, which includes 113 metro areas. Compared with the 2022 release, the percentage of Seattle-area residents who had been hiking in the past 12 months was just 1 percentage point lower in 2021, at 39%.

Hiking was, as you’d expect, a lot more popular in Seattle than it was in most other parts of the U.S. Nationally, 24% of adults — close to 51 million people — had been hiking in the past 12 months. That, too, was a big increase from 2010, when the figure was 14%.

Among the 113 metro areas included in the Nielsen data, Seattle had the fourth-highest percentage of hikers. The top metro was Colorado Springs, Colorado, which is situated at the base of Pikes Peak — 45% of adults reported having been hiking in the past 12 months. Two other cities with easy access to mountain trails, Salt Lake City and Denver, also came out slightly ahead of Seattle. Asheville, North Carolina, which is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, was the one Eastern city to make the top five.

At the other end of the spectrum, Miami had the lowest share of hikers, at only 7%. Florida is the nation’s flattest state, which probably has something to do with the lack of interest. Even so, you can hike in Florida — the Everglades is only 50 miles from Miami — but clearly, Miamians prefer the beach.