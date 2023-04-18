An average of 19 cars and trucks were stolen daily in Seattle in 2022. That adds up to 6,911 motor vehicles for the year, the highest number in police data going back to 2008.

Seattle and many other U.S. cities have experienced a sharp increase in motor-vehicle thefts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (yes, that’s relevant, but more on that later). For years, the number of auto thefts in Seattle consistently totaled around 4,000 (a single-year spike occurred in 2015, when 5,497 were stolen).

In 2020, auto thefts increased by about 1,000 from 2019, to 4,942. They’ve continued to climb since then.

A study of pandemic-era crime trends in 30 large U.S. cities by the Council on Criminal Justice found Seattle ranked ninth for the increase in motor-vehicle theft, up 73% from 2019 to 2022. Only one of the 30 cities saw a decline — in Baltimore, auto theft dropped by 5%.

A sharp increase also has been recorded statewide. A report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau found auto thefts were up 31% in Washington from 2021 to 2022, the second-largest increase after Illinois. The total number of vehicle thefts in the state last year — 46,939 — ranked third, trailing only California and Texas, the nation’s two most populous states. Washington is the 13th most populous state.

Motor-vehicle theft is typically a crime of opportunity, and opportunities increased as the pandemic forced many people to stay home. That meant more cars were left parked for long periods. But even as life began returning to normal, the surge in auto thefts continued.

Part of the reason might be an overall rise in anti-social behaviors since the start of the pandemic, says Steven Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, and a member of the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

“The disruption to everyone’s lives — we all went through it, and people have different levels of resiliency,” Strachan said. “When you have things like job loss and anxiety and stress … you think about young people and how different their lives were from being able to go school and interact with other people, and that was taken away for a long period of time.”

According to the Seattle Police Department, the majority of vehicles stolen in Seattle are used for temporary transportation. Few are stolen for parts.

Strachan said he believes another contributing factor in the rise in motor-vehicle thefts is a Washington law sharply restricting the police’s ability to chase suspects in their patrol cars. The law went into effect in July 2021, and law enforcement groups have urged lawmakers to ease these restrictions, which they say have emboldened criminals. The state House last week passed a bipartisan bill that would give police some discretion in pursuits of suspects, but would not go as far as law enforcement groups would have liked. The bill is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

SPD data shows the top neighborhood for motor-vehicle thefts in Seattle in 2022 was Queen Anne, with 373 vehicles stolen. Northgate (354) and Capitol Hill (313) were second and third.

The block with the most reported vehicle thefts last year was the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North, just south of 125th Street, in the Bitter Lake neighborhood. Twenty-three auto thefts were reported on this commercial stretch, which includes several large open parking lots.

There were 11 blocks in the city with at least 10 auto thefts, all of them in North or South Seattle.

Late-model Hyundais and Kias are particularly vulnerable to theft, largely because how-to videos for hot-wiring those cars have proliferated on social media. In response to the rise in thefts of certain Hyundai and Kia models, Seattle police are giving away free steering wheel locks to drivers of those models who live or work in Seattle.

Strachan also says older Hondas, Toyotas and Ford F-150 pickups are among the most targeted vehicles. He recommends a steering wheel lock, such as The Club, as a deterrent.

Newer cars, which have more anti-theft and tracking devices, are harder to steal.

As a result, the people overrepresented as victims of car theft are those with older vehicles, and they’re typically poorer than folks with newer cars. Those victims often don’t have insurance that will cover the theft of their vehicle, Strachan said.

“A single mom working two jobs who has to get her kids to day care and has to get to work — she might not have a job if she can’t get to work today,” he said. “That’s one of the things that’s really bothering me about this increase in car theft — it’s impacting those who can least afford it.”

On a more positive note, SPD says about 86% of reported stolen vehicles are recovered, and typically they don’t have extensive damage. However, it does normally take several weeks or a month to get a vehicle back to its owner.