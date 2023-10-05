Whenever I fill up the tank of my very nonelectric car these days, I feel a pang of regret for not buying an EV or at least a hybrid. I can’t be the only one.

Gas prices went through the roof in the spring of 2022, and in Washington, they haven’t come down all that much from their peak of $5.56 in June of last year. The average price of a gallon of gas in Washington — $5.12 as of Wednesday — is currently second highest in the U.S. after California.

In much of the Seattle area, prices are even higher. That’s especially true in King County, where the average was $5.33 on Wednesday.

I have no plans to buy an EV or hybrid at this point, but a lot of folks around here do, according to new data from market-research giant Nielsen.

The data shows 6.1% of households in the Seattle metro area — that’s a projected 97,000 households — planned to buy or lease an EV or hybrid (new or used) in the next 12 months.

Nielsen’s data is based on surveys conducted since the price of gas skyrocketed, from June 2022 to May 2023. About 1,450 people were surveyed in the Seattle metro area, which includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

The data shows a huge spike in interest from the period before gas prices escalated. When Nielsen surveyed from July 2020 to May 2021, only 3.2% of Seattle-area households — a projected 51,000 households — planned to buy or lease an EV or hybrid in the next year.

The most recent data shows the interest in EVs and hybrids is even greater in California, the one state where gas is pricier than in Washington. Among the 25 largest U.S. metros, San Francisco ranked No. 1 with 7.5% of households looking at acquiring an EV or hybrid vehicle. San Diego and Los Angeles were second and third, in that order, with Seattle coming in fourth. Portland, where gas prices are lower but still well above the national average, ranked fifth.

In all these metro areas, the data shows growing interest in EVs and hybrids since the escalation of gas prices.

This is also the case across most of the nation’s large metros. Overall, 3% of households planned to buy or lease an EV or hybrid, up from 1.6% in the 2020-21 period.

The Seattle area already has a large number of EVs and hybrids on the road. According to Nielsen, these types of vehicles were owned or leased by 14% of households — a projected 222,000 households — in the 2022-23 period. Among the 25 largest metros, only San Francisco had a higher percentage, at nearly 15%.

If the projected 97,000 local households with plans to acquire an EV or hybrid follow through, it would bump the Seattle area up to roughly 20% of households with these types of vehicles.

Among Seattle-area households planning to purchase or lease an EV or hybrid, the average amount they expected to spend was $37,400, according to Nielsen. That’s about $5,100 more than the average for all planned car purchases by Seattle-area households. EVs and hybrids are, on average, more expensive than gas-only vehicles.

Owners of EVs and hybrids in the Seattle area tend to be more affluent than the overall population. The median income for a household that owned an EV or hybrid was about $136,100, which was 62% higher than the median for all households in our metro.

Of those 222,000 Seattle-area households with an EV or hybrid, the majority — about 165,000 — owned or leased a hybrid. Only around 60,000 owned or leased an EV. (About 3,000 of those 222,000 households owned or leased both a hybrid and an EV).

That could be in part because EVs have a limited range compared with gas-powered vehicles, although the numbers have improved tremendously over the past decade. In the U.S., the average range on a full charge for an EV is now 291 miles.

And as you might expect, a fairly small percentage of households with an EV rely solely on that vehicle for transportation. According to Nielsen, around 85% of Seattle-area households with an EV have at least one other vehicle.