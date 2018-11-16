Gene Balk / FYI Guy Are you living with your parents in the city of Seattle? We want to hear from you Originally published November 16, 2018 at 6:08 pm Share story By Gene Balk / FYI Guy Seattle Times columnist Are you a millennial still living at home in the city of Seattle? We want to know how it’s going. Please share your story below for an upcoming FYI Guy column. Loading… Gene Balk / FYI Guy: gbalk@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @genebalk. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.