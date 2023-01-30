If you leave less than a 15% tip at a sit-down restaurant when the service has been fine, can you call yourself a good tipper?

Some Seattle-area diners think you can.

A new Pemco Insurance poll of 481 Seattle-area residents found that overwhelmingly, folks in our area think they are pretty decent tippers.

Nearly half of Seattle-area respondents — 48% — said they tip in accordance with generally accepted practices. An additional 34% said they were even more generous. That adds up to 82% who self-identify as good to very good tippers.

But the survey also dug a little deeper. Respondents were asked precisely how much diners should leave as a tip at a sit-down restaurant, assuming the experience was good.

Only 61% said diners should leave what has long been considered the standard amount to tip for good service: at least 15% of the pretax bill. That’s a big drop-off from the 82% who said they tip what’s generally expected, if not more. And that suggests some Seattle-area diners aren’t as generous as they think they are when it comes to tipping.

Advertising

Remarkably, 12% of Seattle-area survey respondents — that’s roughly 1 in 8 — said diners shouldn’t be expected to tip anything at all, even when the service was good.

For years, it was a rule of thumb that diners should tip 15%-20% of the pretax meal at a sit-down restaurant. But more recently, 20% has become the norm. And once the pandemic took hold, some were even advocating for the default tip to be 25%.

But the results of the Pemco survey may be more in line with reality: People may, in fact, be tipping less than before. Last year, a survey conducted by restaurant tech company Popmenu of 1,000 consumers and 165 restaurant owners found just 43% of patrons were tipping 20% or more, a significant decline from 56% in 2021.

It’s not hard to understand why. We’ve recently experienced some of the worst inflation in decades, and that’s made going out to eat more expensive than ever. Tipping is the only part of the dining expense that is discretionary, and so that may be where some diners save a little money. And that’s bad news for servers.

But here’s a tip — pun intended — on how restaurants can nudge diners to leave their servers a little more money: Shame them.

Advertising

The Pemco survey showed that a substantial 23% of Seattle-area diners will leave a bigger tip when they have to pay the server with point-of-sale technology (like a handheld payment machine or tablet). When asked why, 43% said it was because other people — including the server — can see how much they are tipping.

The survey also showed when it comes to tipping, the embarrassment factor is much more effective on younger diners. Only 10% of those 55 and older cared what anybody thought of their tip amount.

Some restaurants add the gratuity automatically onto the check, usually at 20%. This is not popular with Seattle-area diners — only 18% said they liked it.

Understandably, a higher percentage think that when using a pickup or delivery service, the tip should be less. Only 8% said they tip 20% or more, and more than 1 in 5 said no tip was necessary.

Pemco also surveyed people in the Portland area. The results show folks there are slightly more generous when it comes to restaurant tipping. That may be explained by the fact that, unlike in Washington, there is no sales tax in Oregon, which might make diners there feel a little more generous.

The survey was conducted by an independent researcher, FBK Research, which collected the data from 481 respondents in the Seattle metro area and 399 respondents in the Portland metro area in July 2022. The regions yield an accuracy of plus or minus 5.0% respectively at the 95% confidence level.