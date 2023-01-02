What does the new year have in store for Seattle? After a couple of tumultuous years, I wouldn’t want to make any grand predictions, but I have been thinking about the year to come and here are three key data points I’ll be watching in 2023.

Downtown workers

2020 was a difficult year for American downtowns, and recovery has been slow for many since then. In Seattle, we can point to several positive trends. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back in 2022, not to their pre-pandemic highs, but not that far off. Demand for hotel rooms bounced back even more quickly — in June 2021, for example, hotel rooms sold were at 96% compared with the same month in 2019. And the number of people living in the greater downtown area is at record highs, with 56,000 occupied housing units in the third quarter of 2022.

That’s all great, but there’s one aspect of downtown’s recovery that has lagged, and it’s an important one: the return of office workers.

The pandemic enabled a large share of the labor force to work remotely, and it emptied out our downtown office towers. For a while, it looked like those workers were returning to their Seattle offices. For a nice stretch of 2022, from March to July, the numbers steadily increased when compared with 2019. In March, office worker foot traffic was at 34% of 2019 levels. By July, that number hit 43%.

And then it stalled. The most recent data, which is for November, has office worker foot traffic at 42% of 2019 levels. The data comes from Placer.ai, a national firm that provides foot-traffic analytics. The Downtown Seattle Association shares this data on its website.

In the future, downtowns may reinvent themselves as places where people live and play, and become less dependent on office workers. The shift is already underway in Seattle. People come downtown for a wide variety of experiences, such as sporting events, arts and entertainment, conventions and shopping — and, as already noted, more people than ever live downtown.

Even so, it’s not yet enough to compensate for the sharp decline in downtown’s office-worker population, something that’s made apparent by the number of closed businesses in the heart of the city.

Seattle’s population growth

Seattle was the fastest-growing big U.S. city in the 2010s, gaining more than 100,000 in population over the course of the decade. It seemed like the trend would never end.

Then the pandemic hit.

In May, the U.S. Census Bureau released data showing that from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, Seattle had a net loss of nearly 4,300 people, which represented a decline of 0.6%. That’s not a huge decrease, but for a city where significant population growth seemed like a given, it was still something of a shock.

Now, as we emerge from the pandemic, will the city’s growth resume?

It seems more likely than not that the city is growing again. The state’s Office of Financial Management, which produces its own population data, already released its numbers for 2022. Their data showed Seattle gaining 20,100 people for a rate of growth of 2.7%. That’s a large increase.

Also, the Census Bureau released data on the components of population change for Washington, and it showed international immigration had bounced back to pre-pandemic levels in the state. International immigration has been an important factor in Seattle’s growth, so the census data is another positive sign.

The Census Bureau 2022 population data for cities is scheduled to be released in May, so we’ll find out then if Seattle grew, and by how much.

Inflation and cost of living

Inflation was one of the big news stories of the year. Rising prices affect everyone, but perhaps the impact feels even more severe in places where the cost of living is already very high, like Seattle.

There are various sources of data on inflation, but I like to use the Cost of Living Index, or COLI, which is published quarterly by the Arlington, Virginia-based Council for Community and Economic Research, a nonprofit research and policy organization. The COLI collects data on the costs of 59 items in more than 200 U.S. cities.

I’ve used this data most often to compare Seattle with other cities. But as inflation began to hit hard, I used the COLI to compare Seattle with itself. In a June column, I looked at how much prices in Seattle had changed over a one-year period, and found that 21 of the 59 items had increased by more than 10% in price.

For example, the typical charge for a routine veterinary checkup for a Seattle dog rose by $19 (around 30%) to $81.50.

Inflation has started to come down, and here’s hoping that trend will continue into 2023. No matter what happens, it’s something I plan to write about again, as the high cost of living has become one of the city’s greatest challenges in recent years.

The COLI consistently lists Seattle among the 10 most expensive cities in the U.S., with living costs more than 50% higher than the national average.