Where are Seattle’s highest-income neighborhoods?

If you’re familiar with the city, you’ll immediately think of a number of posh residential areas known for imposing homes and sweeping views of the water: Laurelhurst, Magnolia, Madrona, and so on.

You’d be right, of course — but now, some Seattle neighborhoods filled with apartments and condos rather than palatial homes have joined the list.

For the first time, census tracts in downtown Seattle rank among the 10 highest-income tracts in the city, according to data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. Two tracts in downtown neighborhoods made the Top 10 list.

One of these is in the northern part of Belltown, an area that runs along the waterfront and includes the Seattle Art Museum’s Olympic Sculpture Park. This part of Belltown had an estimated median household income of $181,000 — that ranked fourth highest among the 177 census tracts in Seattle.

This neighborhood was mostly made up of renters (63% of households) and had a lot of newcomers: Nearly half (45%) the residents moved into their home within the past year. Around 84% of those 25 and older had a four-year college degree. Fewer than 100 children lived in the area.

The second-highest-income downtown census tract straddles the Denny Triangle and Belltown neighborhoods, and includes much of the Amazon campus, including the landmark spheres. The median household income here was $173,000, seventh highest in Seattle. While today this area boasts sparkling glass apartment and condominium towers, just 10 years ago it was mostly parking lots and some low-rise commercial buildings.

The demographics here are similar to the other downtown tract with a very high median household income. Eighty percent of housing units were rented, and very few children lived in the area. The residents tended to be highly educated, with 79% of those 25 and older having a four-year college degree. And 49% moved into their home within the past year.

It's a remarkable shift to have two downtown census tracts rank among the city's highest in terms of income. In 2010, which is really not so long ago, the highest-income census tract in a downtown Seattle neighborhood only ranked 50th in the city for income.

But it's not that surprising, either. The tech boom of the 2010s transformed much of Seattle's core. After Amazon moved its headquarters from Beacon Hill to South Lake Union in 2010, many parts of downtown experienced rapid redevelopment and gentrification. Seemingly overnight, areas that once had barely any residents were crammed with luxury apartment buildings to house well-paid young professionals.

Census tracts are relatively small areas, particularly in densely populated cities like Seattle. They range somewhat in population, but have an optimum size of 4,000 people. The Census Bureau, for its annual American Community Survey, averages five years worth of data to calculate its tract-level estimates. The new income data is an average of the years 2017 to 2021.

With each 10-year census, the Census Bureau may decide to split up an existing census tract into two or more new tracts if there has been a lot of population growth. Seattle grew tremendously between 2010 and 2020, particularly downtown, and the city gained a total of 45 census tracts. Both of these high-income downtown tracts were new in the 2020 census.

Outside of downtown, the other eight census tracts to rank in the Top 10 for income are all among the usual suspects.

Laurelhurst was No. 1, with a median household income higher than a quarter-million dollars (the Census Bureau doesn't specify an exact amount for areas where the median is higher than $250,000). Montlake ranked second at $216,000, followed by the Blue Ridge neighborhood in North Seattle, at $198,000.

Seattle's lowest-income census tract was just a stone's throw from the highest. On the other side of the University of Washington campus from Laurelhurst, one section of the University District had a median household income of around $21,000. This is an area almost entirely populated by college students (the median age is 19), many of whom have little to no income. The three lowest-income census tracts in Seattle were all in the U District.

The lowest-income part of Seattle not dominated by college students was in another part of the downtown area, one that hasn't transformed as much as Denny Triangle: Pioneer Square and the Chinatown International District. The median household income there was around $37,000. Around 35% of the residents there are below the poverty line, including the majority of those 65 and older.

It's worth noting that this tract does not include the luxury apartment buildings that have gone up just north of the stadiums, which would have likely pushed the median significantly higher had they been included.

Other areas where the median household income is less than $50,000 include Holly Park in South Seattle, Northgate and Bitter Lake in North Seattle and Little Saigon in Central Seattle.

Households, as defined by the Census Bureau, include all types of housing except “group quarters,” such as college dorms, shelters, nursing homes, prisons, military barracks and so on. A household can be a family, a single person or a group of unrelated people (such as roommates or unmarried partners).

Household income includes contributions by all members of the household, whether related or not, age 15 and older. That means a larger household with two or more working adults can easily have a higher household income than an individual who lives alone, even if that individual has a high salary.