The crowd-pleasing daddy-and-daughter duo known as Claire and the Crosbys will be performing on Monday and Friday nights at the Bellevue Festival of Nativity, a free annual event that’s open to the public.

The festival celebrates the spirit of the holiday season with an elaborate display that includes more than 550 crèches from around the world, 144 lighted Christmas trees, a life-sized re-creation of the inn at Bethlehem, a night sky with stars that move, live indoor musical performances, children’s activities and a Handel’s “Messiah” sing-along.

The Crosbys, who live in Sammamish, became an internet phenomenon after Dave Crosby created his first video for the YouTube channel Claire and the Crosbys featuring his then-3-year-old daughter singing “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. The video was viewed more than 15 million times.

Another video of the duo singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” also went viral and led to appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” among others.

Crosby, who had a run on NBC’s “The Voice” this past year, created a second YouTube channel for his original music, including his most popular song, “The Sound of Secrets.”

Crosby left a job with Amazon to work at a Bothell-based drone company before launching a business, WYZECAM.com, that allows him to earn an income as well as time to pursue his family’s musical interests.

“I needed something that would allow me to support my family and pursue music,” he said, adding that he has not drawn from any income produced by Claire’s success. “I can’t bring myself to use the money. It’s hers. And I don’t think it’s wise to rely on a 5-year-old to make a living. What if she loses interest in it?”

Crosby said that his family has attended the Festival of Nativity several times over the past few years.

In one of the family’s videos, Claire sings “Silent Night” in front of the nativity scenes.

So it was an easy decision for the family when they were asked to perform this year.

“Jesus Christ is one of the things we care about and this is one of the ways to celebrate his birth,” Crosby said. “It’s interesting to see how Christ is portrayed in all these different ways and it reminds me that he portrays himself in a bunch of different ways in our lives.”

The Crosbys will sing at 7 p.m Monday and at 7:30 p.m next Friday at the festival, which runs from noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-10.

The singalong performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” led by local conductor Alexei Girsh, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday.

For information, see the event’s website at bellevuenativity.com or Facebook.

Donations of nonperishable food items are welcome and will go to the King County Emergency Feeding Program.