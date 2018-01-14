A car struck the bicyclist around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near the Shilshole marina. The driver of the car was evaluated and released.
A bicyclist died early Sunday morning in Ballard after a car struck him while he was riding just south of Golden Gardens Park.
Officers responded to the scene, in the 7000 block of Seaview Avenue NW, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Seattle Police Department news release.
The bicyclist was declared dead at the scene. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released his identity, but SPD Detective Mark Jamieson said he was an adult.
Police did not provide details about how the collision occurred, if the bicyclist was wearing a helmet or if he had the right of way. Jamieson said those questions will be answered part of an investigation into the man’s death.
However, police evaluated the driver at the scene, the news release said, and determined the driver displayed no signs of impairment. Police released the driver at the scene.
