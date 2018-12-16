The Teddy Bear Suite at Seattle's Fairmont Olympic Hotel is an annual fundraiser for Seattle Children's hospital. The suite is on the second floor of the hotel and has dozens of teddy bears. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 26th.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.