The Teddy Bear Suite at Seattle's Fairmont Olympic Hotel is an annual fundraiser for Seattle Children's hospital. The suite is on the second floor of the hotel and has dozens of teddy bears. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 26th.
The Teddy Bear Suite at Seattle's Fairmont Olympic Hotel is an annual fundraiser for Seattle Children's hospital. The suite is on the second floor of the hotel and has dozens of teddy bears. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 26th.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.