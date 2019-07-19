The Celebrity Solstice cruise ship had just departed Friday evening for Ketchikan, Alaska, when it had to return to Seattle because of a power outage.

The U.S. Coast Guard was out with the ship, which regained power and was returning to the Port of Seattle at a slow speed.

Petty Officer Third Class Trevor Lilburn, a spokesman for the Coast Guard, said the cruise ship lost all power soon after leaving port. There were no injuries or danger to passengers, he said.

Celebrity Cruises will be required to get a classified inspection before the ship goes back into service.