The 2,000-passenger Norwegian Sun cruise ship is headed to Seattle for repairs after it hit an iceberg near Hubbard Glacier off the coast of Alaska, according to Alaska’s Public Radio Network station, KTOO.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Lines told KTOO the ship on Saturday hit a small iceberg about the size of a grand piano, what the cruise line called a “growler,” when engulfed by dense fog with limited visibility.

The ship rerouted to Juneau instead of its planned destination of Skagway for inspection where divers determined the ship needed repairs in Seattle, a Coast Guard public affairs specialist told the Juneau Empire.

“The ship had a severe judder,” Jason Newman, a passenger from Georgia, told KTOO. “You could feel the strike. And then it listed minorly.”

According to the Juneau Empire, the Coast Guard said the ship did not request any search-and-rescue assistance, nor were any injuries reported to the Coast Guard.