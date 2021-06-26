On a day that broke the record for the hottest June day in Seattle, a crowd gathered at the Taking B(l)ack Pride event at Jimi Hendrix Park in the Central District. Vendors, performers and members and allies of the queer community came together to celebrate Pride weekend. At 97 degrees, Saturday was the hottest June day on record in Seattle, surpassing the previous record of 96 in 2017.

The Pride celebration was organized by local nonprofits Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network, Queer the Land and Alphabet Alliance of Color, along with artist Momma Nikki, who are putting together a Pride celebration for the second consecutive year.

The event drew attention after a complaint was filed with the city that organizers would be encouraging white attendees to pay “reparations fees,” ranging from $10 to $50. Organizers said the fees would be used to pay performers and keep the celebration free for Black and brown, trans and queer community members, who they noted can often feel unsafe in broader LGBTQ+ spaces.