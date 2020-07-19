A crowd of protesters marched through downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill on Sunday afternoon, according to social media and police reports.

Two in the crowd were arrested outside the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct downtown after “demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers,” police said. SPD said one officer had been taken to the hospital.

Protesters marched and shouted “No Justice! No Peace” and called for defunding of the SPD. There were some reports of vandalism and damage near Amazon’s headquarters.

At one point, a phalanx of police vehicles could be seen on social media and traffic cameras gathered near Ninth Avenue and Pike Street, close to the department’s East Precinct.

Large demonstration occurring in downtown Seattle. There have been reports of property damage and looting. Avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/jkbCXd11zU — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

The East Precinct was the site of several nights of often violent confrontations between police and protesters last month, resulting in the department abandoning the precinct building, which became the epicenter for the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or CHOP.

CHOP became a police-free zone for several weeks where Black Lives Matter protesters and others gathered until a string of violent crimes, including a pair of homicides, resulted in the city moving to take it back.

Protests of varying sizes have taken place almost every night in Seattle since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking national outrage over systemic racism, police brutality and violence against people of color.

The Seattle Police Department, which is already under federal oversight over a history of using excessive force, has been sharply criticized by civil libertarians and members of city government for its violent tactics, including the use of tear gas and pepper spray against otherwise mostly peaceful protesters. A call has gone out to defund the department by as much as 50 percent.

The city council — and a federal judge — have barred SPD from using tear gas, blast balls and other crowd control weapons against peaceful protesters, though the council’s ordinance is not scheduled to take effect until later this month.