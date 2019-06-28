Nearly 3,000 Seattle City Light customers lost power early Friday, likely due to a crow touching two wires with his wingspan and causing a surge, according to a spokeswoman for the utility company.

The lights went out about 6:35 a.m. for customers west of Green Lake between North 60th Street to North 74th Street, and along Evanston Avenue North from North 83rd Street to North 105th Street, according to Seattle City Light’s outage map.

Spokeswoman Julie Moore said power was restored by 8 a.m.

Moore said that while she does not know the specifics on the incident, what typically happens is this: If a bird or other animal touches two points or wires at the same time, it creates a shorter path for the electricity to travel. Thus, the electricity runs through the animal on that short circuit, creating a surge of energy that can blow a fuse or trip a circuit breaker.