Five members of a family, including three young children, were killed early Sunday morning after their getaway cabin on the Hood Canal burned to the ground, according to Jefferson County fire and police officials.

Police are trying to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in a Hood Canal cabin that left five dead, but have yet to see evidence of a criminal act, investigators said Monday.

The family was from the Puget Sound area and used the 250-square-foot cabin frequently, officials said.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives combed through the site Monday, joined by the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. Both were called in to support local investigators, according to ATF spokesman Jason Chudy.

There was a propane tank on the property, Brinnon Fire Chief Tim Manly said. Investigators have not figured out whether the tank exploded first, causing the fire, or if there was a fire that caused the explosion, he added.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion at 1 a.m. Sunday, and told dispatchers that the whole hillside was on fire and the cabin was gone, Jefferson County Undersheriff Art Frank said in a statement on Monday.

The cabin is one of many structures on the property at 650 Salmon Street in Brinnon, a small community along Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula, bordering Hood Canal.

During the initial suppression effort, firefighters located two bodies in the remnants of the cabin. The three additional bodies were found during a systematic search of the debris at the fire scene, officials said.