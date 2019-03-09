Some 400 to 500 kids showed up at Southcenter, then ran out of the mall together, leading some people to mistakenly think there had been a shooting, police said.

A Seattle-born teen celebrity on YouTube instigated a panic at Southcenter mall around 5 p.m. Saturday, when some 400 to 500 kids showed up and then ran out of the mall together, leading some people to think there was a shooting, police said.

Tukwila police public information officer Victor Masters said the YouTuber “encouraged a large group of kids to show up and told them ‘let’s get kicked out.'”

The YouTuber is 18-year-old Deshae Frost, who attended Washington Middle School in Seattle and now lives in the Los Angeles area. He has a million followers on Instagram and more than a million subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he posts videos of himself doing stand-up comedy, just talking, or organizing competitions to win “merch.” He has also appeared in small roles in several TV shows.

On YouTube, Frost had posted that he would have a “Meet and Greet” at the mall.

Masters said Frost didn’t show up, but a “giant mess of kids” did, mostly without any adults. “They ran out the west doors, shouting, then ran back in.” He said some of the kids were reported as screaming about a shooter.

Some stores, including Uniqlo, responded by pulling down their gates and asking shoppers to move away from the windows to the back of the store as a precaution.

“There was no shooting. This was essentially a flash mob,” said Masters.

Eventually police controlled the crowd and three announcements were made over the mall loudspeakers: “There’s been a fabricated incident due to a YouTube celebrity trying to cause a panic. Security and management are working together to contain the situation. Please remain calm.”

Masters said police were told Frost had posted on Instagram a message saying “Let’s show up at the mall at 5. Let’s get kicked out.”

There was no sign of that posting later in the evening, but Frost posted a video of TV coverage from the mall and some commenters attacked him for causing the panic and accused him of having encouraged people to get kicked out.

Frost posted a comment saying only, “I got nothing but love for everybody. I condone no negativity.”

Masters said that when word first spread of a possible shooting, police from Tukwila were joined by King County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Des Moines and Renton police.

“We are investigating and trying to figure out if there are potential criminal charges we can bring for (Frost’s) actions,” said Masters.

Less than a month ago, there was a report of a shooter at the mall that also turned out to be false.

Seattle Times video editor Ramon Dompor contributed to this report.