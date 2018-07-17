Ignacio Cisneros, 46, was charged this week with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife and injuring her male passenger. The July 10 shooting happened in the parking lot of a busy shopping plaza in Kent. Cisneros turned himself in to police five days later.

Alla Chikh had just finished dinner with a friend at a Kent shopping plaza last week when they were both were shot in the parking lot, according to King County prosecutors.

Chikh, 34, died at the scene and her friend was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Chikh’s husband, Ignacio Cisneros, 46, with premeditated first-degree murder domestic violence in connection with Chikh’s death, and attempted first-degree murder for shooting the Kent man who accompanied her.

The death of Chikh “can only be described as an execution,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Wyman Yip wrote in charging papers.

According to the charges, Chikh’s 6-year-old son was spending the evening with Cisneros, his father. Chikh invited a friend to dinner and received a phone call from Cisnernos as they were leaving the restaurant. She told Cisneros she was on her way home, but then spotted his car in the plaza parking lot, the charges say.

As Chikh attempted to drive away from the plaza, Cisneros followed her through the parking lot, then used his vehicle to block the path of her Cadillac Escalade, the charges say. He got out of his car and angrily confronted Chikh, then returned to his vehicle, got a handgun, and shot her and her male passenger as they sat inside the Cadillac, according to prosecutors.

The shooting was witnessed by the couple’s son, who was seated in Cisneros’ vehicle. A plaza patron later told police he heard the boy scream, “You hurt her! You hurt her!” before Cisneros got back into his car and drove away, the charges say.

When police arrived at the plaza at 12990 S.E. Kent Kangley Road, Chikh was unresponsive and she was declared dead at the scene. Her passenger suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was treated at Harborview.

As of Tuesday, the man was no longer listed in the hospital’s patient directory, according to a nursing supervisor. He survived his injury so presumably was discharged sometime in the last few days.

Cisneros turned himself in to Kent police Sunday evening. Prosecutors requested bail be denied, citing a section of the state constitution that allows criminal defendants facing potential life sentences to be held without bail, and a judge agreed, jail and court records show.

“Given the defendant’s utter disregard for human life, his troubling domestic-violence history, and his commission of this violent and brazen shooting in front of his 6-year-old son, no bail is appropriate in this matter,” Yip wrote in charging papers.

The criminal charges do not make clear the status of Chikh and Cisneros’ relationship, but based on court records, it does not appear that they are divorced. The couple, who have been romantically involved since at least 2010, married in October 2014, court records show.

Cisneros’ first wife, who has since moved to California, and Chikh have both filed for domestic-violence protection orders against him. Chikh twice filed for protection orders in 2014 but withdrew them a few days later, the records show. Both women described Cisneros as abusive and controlling.

In December 2014, Cisneros was charged with fourth-degree assault domestic violence and exposing children to domestic violence for repeatedly punching Chikh in the face, according to court records. The assault was witnessed by Chikh’s then-8-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Cisneros was placed on probation in July 2015 after entering a stipulated order for continuance, which is essentially a deferral that allows a case to be dismissed if the defendant abides by the court’s conditions.

The misdemeanor case “was dismissed less than three months ago,” Yip wrote. “Unfortunately, the violence did not end.”

Court records show Cisneros is the owner of a landscaping business.

One of Chikh’s relatives has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral and legal expenses and help care for her two children.