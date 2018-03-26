Officer shoot, wound man reportedly armed with a club.
YAKIMA (AP) — Authorities say Yakima police officers shot and wounded a man armed with a club.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports police responded Sunday night to reports that a man was smashing car windows at a motel.
Police Capt. Jeff Schneider says the man was armed with a club when an officer confronted him and that the man refused the officer’s commands.
Police say the officer fired at least three times and struck the man twice.
Police identified the suspect as a 34-year-old Luke Mickle of Moses Lake.
The officer’s name has not been released.
Schneider says Mickle remained hospitalized Monday morning.
The officer has been placed on paid leave while authorities investigate.
