YAKIMA — Yakima police are reviewing an officer’s use of force when breaking up a fight Sunday night at the Central Washington State Fair.

A video posted on Facebook shows an officer kicking a teen boy to the ground after he had been sprayed with pepper spray.

The video shows several youth running from the area while a few remain fighting. Then one of the teens appears disoriented, rubbing his eyes while officers order him to get on the ground. That’s when an officer is shown thrusting a kick into the boy’s backside, sending him to the pavement.

About 15 people were involved in the fight, and four teens were arrested, police officials said.

It’s not clear what may have led up to the officer kicking the boy, said interim Chief Gary Jones.

“I don’t know if (he) was one of the primary aggressors. That’s something the investigation will determine,” Jones said.

Such a brief video may not provide an accurate account of the entire incident, he said.

“Anytime you only see a snippet of a video, you’ve got to look at the totality of what was going on — what was going on around the officer” Jones said. “With a very short amount of video, it doesn’t give us all the information.”

There were no injuries reported in the incident, and those who were sprayed with mace were treated at the scene, Jones said.

He didn’t know how long the department’s investigation into the officer’s actions would take.