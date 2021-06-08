YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 35-year-old Yakima man was working in his yard when a passing car opened fire.

Police responded to the call about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and found Jonathan Spear lying on a sidewalk while a neighbor provided first aid, the Yakima Police Department said.

Spear was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then flown to Harborview Medical Center, the release said. Spear underwent surgery Monday, according to a GoFundMe account set up by his brother, Caleb Spear, the Yakima Herald reported.

“They have fused multiple vertebrae, and it is doubtful he will ever walk again,” Caleb Spear said on the account.

Witnesses said they saw a blue Ford Taurus speed away from the area immediately after the shooting, police said. Officers impounded a car they believe was used in the shooting, said Capt. Jay Seely.

The shooting appears to be random, and police are increasing patrols in the neighborhood, he said.

“The area of Barge-Chestnut is generally a quiet neighborhood filled with people walking and kids playing,” he wrote in the email. “That peacefulness was shattered Sunday evening when a coward shot a man who was tending to his garden. The neighbors are concerned for their safety and rightfully so.”