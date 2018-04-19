Details of the student's allegations were not immediately available and it's unclear if she specified which sergeant allegedly assaulted her.

PULLMAN — The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a Washington State University student says she was sexually assaulted by a law-enforcement officer in March.

The Spokesman-Review reports that two police sergeants are under investigation: One works for university police, the other for Pullman Police.

The student filed a complaint with WSU April 6. Details of her allegations were not immediately available and it’s unclear if she specified which sergeant allegedly assaulted her.

Both have been placed paid administrative leave while the State Patrol investigates.

A search warrant filed Monday in Spokane County Superior Court shows each sergeant made contact with the student after she had been out drinking on March 30. Each reported stopping her at different times and talking to her about underage drinking.

The warrant lists a potential charge of “custodial sexual misconduct in the first degree.”