EVERETT, Wash. — A wrong-way drunken driver in Snohomish County received the maximum sentence, 20 years and five months in prison, for causing a fatal crash.

The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Bruce Weiss on Wednesday handed down the term for 56-year-old Aaron Gentry.

Gentry went the wrong way onto Interstate 5 in his daughter’s Ford Explorer around 4 p.m. on July 1 in Marysville.

Gentry weaved into the path of a southbound Toyota Corolla. The driver, Dora-Jean Wyne, swerved left. The impact killed her friend, 28-year-old Miriam Robinson.

Gentry pleaded guilty in December. It was the seventh time he’d been convicted of being impaired behind the wheel.

A plea offer by deputy prosecutor Tobin Darrow recommended about 18 years behind bars for Gentry, for vehicular homicide. Weiss rejected the deal and sentenced Gentry to the maximum sentence.