It was the seventh time the 56-year-old man had been convicted of being impaired behind the wheel.
EVERETT, Wash. — A wrong-way drunken driver in Snohomish County received the maximum sentence, 20 years and five months in prison, for causing a fatal crash.
The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Bruce Weiss on Wednesday handed down the term for 56-year-old Aaron Gentry.
Gentry went the wrong way onto Interstate 5 in his daughter’s Ford Explorer around 4 p.m. on July 1 in Marysville.
Gentry weaved into the path of a southbound Toyota Corolla. The driver, Dora-Jean Wyne, swerved left. The impact killed her friend, 28-year-old Miriam Robinson.
Most Read Local Stories
- The end is near for emissions testing in Washington state
- Howard Schultz is above the political fray — so high above he often doesn't vote | Danny Westneat
- These are Washington's safest and least safe cities, according to crime stats
- 'The cars just disappeared': What happened to the 90,000 cars a day the viaduct carried before it closed?
- West Coast's biggest starfish vanishing amid disease, warming oceans, study finds WATCH
Gentry pleaded guilty in December. It was the seventh time he’d been convicted of being impaired behind the wheel.
A plea offer by deputy prosecutor Tobin Darrow recommended about 18 years behind bars for Gentry, for vehicular homicide. Weiss rejected the deal and sentenced Gentry to the maximum sentence.