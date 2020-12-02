Two people died in a fiery wrong-way crash involving seven vehicles on Highway 167 late Tuesday that left all lanes blocked for hours in Pacific, near the Pierce County line.

One lane of northbound 167 was open by 6:30 a.m., but the Washington State Patrol urged motorists to avoid the area. As of 7:02 a.m., there was a 10-mile backup from the crash.

The driver of the wrong-way pickup and a motorcyclist he struck are dead, the patrol said.

The wrong-way driver was reported to be headed south in the freeway’s northbound lanes in Pierce County around 11:30 p.m., the patrol said.

The truck collided with a motorcycle just south of Ellingson Road, killing the rider, said Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter. The pickup then struck a double dump truck, which burst into flames, and another semi.

Three other vehicles struck debris, said Johnson.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, the patrol said.

The driver of the pickup died.