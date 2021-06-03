Seattle police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a greenbelt near the Montlake neighborhood.

The King County Medical Examiner’s office has determined the woman’s death was a homicide, police said.

Police received a 911 call from a homeowner in the 1900 block of East Eaton Place at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The homeowner reported they had found the woman’s body in a wooded area near their home.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.