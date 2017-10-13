The attorney representing the 21-year-old woman says her client has been overwhelmed by the media attention and statements made by Nelly’s attorney critical of her account of the incident. Police say they will continue to investigate.

Auburn police say they will continue to “investigate thoroughly” rape allegations made against the rapper known as Nelly even though the alleged victim says she will no longer cooperate with detectives or testify in the case.

The attorney representing the 21-year-old woman said Friday her client has been overwhelmed by the media attention and statements made by Nelly’s attorney critical of her account of the incident.

“Every step of the way since the time she called 911, she wishes she had not,” attorney Karen Koehler wrote in a statement. “Not because what happened didn’t occur exactly the way she described it. Not because she did not want police to charge the celebrity with alleged rape. She wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her.”

The woman called 911 from a parking lot outside of a Wal-Mart store on Oct. 7 claiming she had been sexually assaulted by the musician, whose given name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., on his tour bus after she met him at a South Seattle club.

Nelly was arrested about an hour after the woman called police but was later released on personal recognizance. He has not been charged in the case.

After his release, Nelly took to Twitter to proclaim his innocence and his attorney, Scott Rosenblum, lambasted the alleged victim, calling her vindictive and saying her claims were motivated by a desire for “money, fame and notoriety.”

Koehler fired back, accusing the two of trying to intimidate her client into recanting.

In Friday’s emailed statement, Koehler wrote, “We do not live in a society where a 21 year old college student can feel safe enough to pursue criminal charges against a celebrity for an alleged rape.”

Koehler said the alleged victim “wants this to end,” and will notify Auburn police and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that she wants to halt criminal proceedings and will not testify against Nelly.

Police, however, often investigate cases even when alleged victims are uncooperative with investigators.

“We will continue to investigate thoroughly, we will follow every available lead and we will present our findings to prosecutors,” said Auburn police Commander Mike Hirman.