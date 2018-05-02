The suspect was initially described by police as a masked man, but court records show she identifies as a woman.

A 21-year-old Tacoma woman who was arrested on May Day for allegedly throwing a rock at the Amazon Spheres in Seattle was released on personal recognizance Tuesday after a King County District Court judge found probable cause that she committed first-degree malicious mischief, according to King County prosecutors.

The suspect was initially described by police as a masked man, but court records show she identifies as a woman.

She is accused of throwing a “hard object” at the Spheres, located at Sixth Avenue and Lenora Street, which created a four-inch scratch in one of the glass panes, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the Seattle police case against her. Each pane in the Spheres’ specialized windows costs $10,000, the statement says.

Witnesses at the scene photographed the incident and identified the woman to police, says the statement.

The woman is expected to make her second court appearance on Friday.

The May Day activities, which in the past have been often marred by violence, were among the most peaceful in recent years. Police reported no problems during the March for Immigrant and Workers Rights.

Two groups of black-clad “antifa,” or anti-fascist protesters and a crowd mostly affiliated with the pro-Trump Patriot Prayer movement and the far-right Proud Boys yelled insults at each other in and around Westlake Park but otherwise caused few problems, police said.

Police, who said before May Day that the Spheres could be targeted by anarchist protesters, maintained a close watch on the structures throughout May Day.