The victim was helping to fill the gas tank of a car when a dark-colored sedan drove by and hit her, the State Patrol said.

PORT ORCHARD — The Washington State Patrol says a woman who stopped to help a stranded motorist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Kitsap County.

Trooper Russ Winger says the driver who hit the woman around 5 a.m. Thursday in Port Orchard didn’t stop.

KOMO reports the woman helped a motorist who had ran out of gas and was parked partially off the road.

The woman drove to a nearby gas station and returned with a can of gas. As she was helping to fill the tank, a dark-colored sedan drove by and hit her.

The stranded motorist was not injured.