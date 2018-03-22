The victim was helping to fill the gas tank of a car when a dark-colored sedan drove by and hit her, the State Patrol said.
PORT ORCHARD — The Washington State Patrol says a woman who stopped to help a stranded motorist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Kitsap County.
Trooper Russ Winger says the driver who hit the woman around 5 a.m. Thursday in Port Orchard didn’t stop.
KOMO reports the woman helped a motorist who had ran out of gas and was parked partially off the road.
The woman drove to a nearby gas station and returned with a can of gas. As she was helping to fill the tank, a dark-colored sedan drove by and hit her.
The stranded motorist was not injured.