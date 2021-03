An 80-year-old man was arrested in Lynnwood on Monday morning after he stabbed a 61-year-old female multiple times, the Snohomish County Sheriff reported.

A second female interrupted the incident, in the 14300 block of Admiralty Way, by striking the man with a shovel.

Police said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and the suspect is in custody and was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.