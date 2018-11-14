The 50-year-old woman called 911 and reported that she had stabbed her husband earlier that day, according to police.
A woman suspected of killing her husband in Everett was arrested Tuesday after calling police to turn herself in, according to a statement from the Everett Police Department.
The 50-year-old woman called 911 and reported that she had stabbed her husband earlier that day, Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell said by phone Wednesday.
In an interview with detectives, the woman told police that she had planned the killing, according to the police statement. When police arrived at the couple’s apartment at 2514 Grand Ave., they found a man’s body with multiple stab wounds, the statement said.
The woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for murder charges.
The body was turned over to the county’s medical examiner to identify the man and determine how he died.
