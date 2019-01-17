The victim was sent to Harborview Medical Center, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police.

A 39-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a van in Dunlap on Thursday evening, according to Seattle police, who arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police believe the collision may have been a hit-and-run, according to a statement from Seattle Police Department.

Police received reports that a woman had been struck by a van at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Henderson Street around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the victim on the pavement and the van blocks away from the intersection attempting to flee, according to police.

The woman was sent to Harborview Medical Center, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police. Officers also arrested a passenger for an unrelated warrant.