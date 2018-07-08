Woman reportedly fell on tracks and was struggling to get back up when she was hit by train.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Burlington Norther-Sante Fe train while attempting to cross the James Street railroad crossing in Kent.

KOMO-TV reports that the BNSF train was traveling south at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday when witnesses reported seeing a woman fall on the tracks and attempt to get back up. She was struck before she could get off the tracks.

The first police and fire responders arrived within minutes.

They are working to determine how the sequence of events unfolded.