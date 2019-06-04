A woman died after being stabbed in a SeaTac apartment Tuesday night, and a man was arrested at the scene, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing occurred at Willow Lake Apartments in the 3000 block of South 208th Street, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. Deputies responded around 8:45 p.m.

A child was in the apartment at the time of the stabbing, Abbott said.

Medics began treating the woman at the apartment building, but she died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.