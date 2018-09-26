The 55-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and is in stable condition.
A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in North Seattle on Wednesday, according to Seattle police.
The 55-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and is in stable condition, police spokesman Patrick Michaud said by phone. Officers arrested a woman suspected of stabbing her in the Victory Heights neighborhood.
Police arrested the woman after she barricaded herself briefly in a residence on the 12000 block of 15th Avenue Northeast. They responded to the incident at about 11 a.m.
The incident is under investigation, and both women are cooperating, Michaud said.
