A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in North Seattle on Wednesday, according to Seattle police.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and is in stable condition, police spokesman Patrick Michaud said by phone. Officers arrested a woman suspected of stabbing her in the Victory Heights neighborhood.

Police arrested the woman after she barricaded herself briefly in a residence on the 12000 block of 15th Avenue Northeast. They responded to the incident at about 11 a.m.

The incident is under investigation, and both women are cooperating, Michaud said.