The woman has life-threatening injuries. Police have taken a male suspect into custody.

A woman suffered life threatening injuries after she was stabbed at the Seattle Center Armory Friday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police have taken a male suspect into custody. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police remain on the scene. A spokeswoman for Seattle Center declined to comment.

This is a developing story.

