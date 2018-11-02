The woman has life-threatening injuries. Police have taken a male suspect into custody.
A woman suffered life threatening injuries after she was stabbed at the Seattle Center Armory Friday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police have taken a male suspect into custody. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Police remain on the scene. A spokeswoman for Seattle Center declined to comment.
This is a developing story.
