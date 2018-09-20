Detectives believe the young woman was targeted and are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head Wednesday night as she drove south on Rainier Avenue South in Skyway, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was shot by someone in a southbound vehicle and detectives believe the victim was targeted, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The shooting happened at 10:22 p.m. in the 11400 block of Rainier Avenue South and surveillance footage from a nearby marijuana retail shop showed the suspect vehicle is a black or dark-colored sedan, Abbott said. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call 206-296-3311.

After the woman was shot, her car veered across the center line, sideswiped one vehicle and crashed into another, coming to rest on the sidewalk on the east side of the street, said Abbott. The woman was already dead by the time officers arrived, he said.