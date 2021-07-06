A 34-year-old man is in custody after a woman was killed in what police are calling a domestic violence shooting at Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue on Monday night.

Police said they were called to the tavern in the 900 block of 108th Avenue Northeast around 10 p.m., where witnesses reported that someone had been shot and that the suspect had fled.

Domestic violence homicide investigation in downtown Bellevue https://t.co/bfcCmiLl8t — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) July 6, 2021

Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. They were joined by Bellevue Fire crew medics, but the woman died.

Police said “the exact relationship between the victim and suspect wasn’t immediately clear, but it is a domestic violence situation.”

The suspect was located and arrested without incident just before midnight after an extensive search, police said.