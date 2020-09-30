A 20-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman shot outside an Edmonds market in an alleged domestic violence incident that also wounded two others Tuesday afternoon has died.

The woman and two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were injured just before 3:30 p.m. at the Boo Han market, located in a shopping plaza in the 22600 block of Highway 99, police said. At the time, the market was open and bustling, leading to a “chaotic scene,” Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said during a Wednesday news conference.

McClure said the shooter, a 27-year-old Everett man, is either the ex-husband or estranged husband of the 24-year-old woman, who was shot in the face Tuesday. The two separated several days ago, McClure added, but said he didn’t know if they were divorced.

She was working at the market when the shooting occurred.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website

The two female victims were roommates living in Mountlake Terrace, police said. The 20-year-old also worked at Boo Han and had finished her shift at 2 p.m. Tuesday, but she and her boyfriend — the man who was shot — returned to the market later that day, McClure said.

“The second two victims had come to the store to talk to the wife in some way, whether it was to console her [or] just be there for support,” McClure said.

According to probable-cause documents, surveillance video from the market shows the alleged shooter went in the store at least three times before the shooting. While he was inside, the three victims walked out and stopped near a wall by the south entrance, McClure said. Shortly after, video shows the man leaves the store, walks past them, then turns and “very intentionally uses gunfire to harm the victims,” McClure said.

The two women were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and the man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

Before the 24-year-old woman went into surgery, she told a detective through an interpreter that her estranged husband had previously threatened her and her friend, saying, “I’ll shoot you,” according to probable cause documents.

She remains in serious condition in the intensive-care unit at Harborview.

While police initially said her roommate suffered only gunshot wounds to her arms, McClure said Wednesday she was also shot in the abdomen and torso. She died of those injuries at the hospital, and will be identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man, who suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, McClure said.

While police were still searching for the suspect Tuesday, they obtained surveillance video from Boo Han showing the suspect had fled the market on foot after the shooting, before getting into a white Toyota and driving away, McClure said.

Meanwhile, officers were able to get in touch with the suspect’s mother, who told officers she was with her son at the Everett Police Department’s South Precinct. He told Edmonds detectives on the phone that he wanted to turn himself in.

When Edmonds officers arrived at the precinct, they took the suspect into custody without incident, McClure said.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, and a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide and two counts of assault, court and jail records show. Bail was set at $3 million, but a bail hearing was scheduled for Thursday, when a Vietnamese interpreter can be present, according to court records.

The Seattle Times generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

Police later recovered the white Toyota at the man’s Everett home and two guns — one in the Toyota and one in his mother’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson spoke out against domestic violence, adding that 42% of all killings in Washington last year were from domestic violence incidents.

“I am sickened by the abusers who torment and prey on their family members, the innocent. … This is a tragic reminder of the real and present danger posed by domestic violence abusers,” Nelson said. “We are committed as a city to prevent and protect victims of domestic violence and bring those abusers to justice.”

McClure also urged anyone who is in a situation that could lead to domestic violence to seek help or contact law enforcement.

“When a victim wants to leave a relationship, that is the most volatile time for something like this to occur,” McClure said. “As this incident points out, even asking for help and having a support system around you can put those that you are relying on for support in danger.”

He added, “There is no perfect solution, there is no perfect answer, but law enforcement will be there to assist you.”

Seattle Times reporter Sara Jean Green and news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.