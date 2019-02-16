A woman was shot multiple times in a Lakewood hotel parking Friday night by a man police believe is her husband, though investigators are not sure if the two are still married or estranged, said Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler.

Police were called to the Best Value Inn, in the 4200 block of of Sharondale Street in Lakewood around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Lawler said.

The woman and the man had been staying in the hotel together but got into an argument. The fight spilled into the parking lot, where the man shot the woman, Lawler said. He left the scene on foot and remains at large.

The woman was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center. Her condition was not known Saturday.