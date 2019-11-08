A 19-year-old woman was shot in the South Delridge neighborhood near West Seattle on Friday evening, according to the Seattle police and fire departments.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. She is being taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, Seattle Fire spokesman David Cuerpo said in an email.
The shooting occurred near 18th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Thistle Street around 6:45 p.m.
Officers are searching for suspects, and gang-unit detectives will be investigating, police said.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.