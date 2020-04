A woman who was shot in Renton on Thursday evening was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Officials responded to the shooting near the 11900 block of Southeast 175th Street, according to a tweet around 6 p.m. from the Renton Police Department. The suspected shooter had fled the area, the tweet said.

Detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.