A 34-year-old woman was shot by Puyallup police Monday night and her husband was found dead inside their home. Police said the woman fired multiple shots at officers, who returned fire.

The man’s parents had called police because they hadn’t heard from him since the day before. Puyallup officers went to the home where he lived with his wife and four children in the 500 block of Valley Avenue Northeast at about 6 p.m. Monday for a welfare check, according to a news release from the department.

The woman “would not respond to officers” when they arrived, the news release said, and relatives told police the woman claimed her husband was asleep. The children had been removed from the home.

A Tactical Response Team involving officers from multiple Pierce County agencies was called in. “After a brief conversation” the woman shot at officers, who returned fire, police said.

Once officers were able to enter the home, they found the woman’s 31-year-old husband dead in a bedroom. Police did not say how he died.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which is investigating the shooting, said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening. No officers were injured.