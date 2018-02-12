Police say Moises Radcliffe, 22, grabbed a gun from his car to confront a trio of car prowlers at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish and was run over and dragged by an SUV driven by Ka’Deidre Rials.

A 24-year-old Kent woman has been sentenced to just under 4 ½ years in prison for the hit-and-run death of Moises Radcliffe, who was struck, dragged and run over by the woman’s SUV at a Sammamish park in January 2017.

Ka’Deidre Rials, who pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run causing death, second-degree identity theft and two counts of car prowl in January, was given credit for the 377 days she spent in jail while her case was pending, court records show. She was sentenced Friday.

Rials and two teenage girls committed at least two car prowls in the parking lot of Beaver Lake Park on Jan. 25, 2017, according to charging documents. Rials broke a window in Radcliffe’s Subaru Legacy and stole his girlfriend’s purse, then quickly got into her SUV as the couple returned to the lot after walking their dog.

Radcliffe, the son of a Seattle police officer, grabbed a gun from the trunk of his car and ran toward the SUV as it was backing out of a parking space, the charges say. He gave some kind of warning, then moved to the front of the SUV while pointing his gun at the occupants.

He began shooting into the SUV’s windshield, then was struck by the vehicle and dragged “a considerable distance” before coming to rest near the parking-lot exit, the papers say. He died at the scene.

Detectives identified Rials and her two alleged accomplices through fingerprints and video-surveillance footage.

All three were arrested in Skyway five days after Radcliffe died, with Rials facing the most serious charge for failing to stop and provide aid to Radcliffe, whose death was ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.