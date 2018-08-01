Bellevue police have arrested two of three suspects believed to have committed a string of robberies, targeting Asian women involved in prostitution.

Two of three suspects accused of raping and robbing a Chinese woman at gunpoint in a Bellevue motel room on July 19 were criminally charged last week, but police think there are likely more victims and want those women to come forward.

Altariq Mapanao-Sims, 18, of Federal Way, and Shamsudin Bahar Abdi, 18, of Seattle, have each been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery. They remain in custody at the Regional Justice Center in Kent, with bail set at $300,000 each, jail and court records show.

A third suspect is being sought.

According to the charges, Abdi did not rape the victim but he threatened her with a gun and forced her into a bathroom with the other two suspects, who sexually assaulted her. The three suspects stole the woman’s iPhone, $800 in cash, a credit card, passport and other personal items, the charges say.

The woman, a Chinese national who does not speak English, was staying at the Days Inn and opened her door to knocking, later telling police through a translator that she thought it was a motel employee coming to clean her room, as she had requested, the charges say.

The three men pushed their way inside and two of the suspects were later identified from video-surveillance footage, according to charging papers.

Bellevue police say Mapanao-Sims and Abdi are suspected of committing similar robberies in the greater Seattle area, targeting Asian women involved in prostitution, the charges say.

Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. Victims can contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).

“Victims are reminded that the Bellevue Police Department does not enforce federal immigration laws, and our investigators are committed to bringing these suspects to justice,” says a police news release.