A woman was shot dead early Tuesday morning in a motel parking lot in North Seattle, according to Seattle Police.

A man who was also shot is now at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police, who say a suspect fled the scene.

Gunshots were reported at about 3 a.m. at the Everspring Inn on the corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 82nd Street, just northwest of Green Lake.

Homicide and crime-scene detectives began investigating Tuesday morning. Seattle Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call their Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.